Plussizemodel nagelt kwetsende man publiekelijk aan schandpaal

Harry Potter na 20 jaar realistischer dan ooit

26 juni Het is alweer 20 jaar geleden dat het eerste boek verscheen over de toen nog kleine tovenaar. Twee decennia later leven de verhalen over Harry Potter en zijn vrienden Ron en Hermelien nog volop. Sammy van den Heuvel is Harry Potter-fan en een fervent zwerkbalspeler. Het spel waarbij twee teams een vliegende gouden balletje achtervolgen is inmiddels de Harry Potter-reeks ontstegen. Met name in de Verenigde Staten, maar ook in Nederland is zwerkbal populair.