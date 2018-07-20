Brady kust jarige Bündchen, Salah sluit weer aan bij Liverpool
SportbytesIn de rubriek Sportbytes houden we in de gaten wat bekende sporters meemaken én delen op sociale media. Dit artikel wordt gedurende de dag vernieuwd.
Brady feliciteert Bündchen met verjaardag
American Football-ster Tom Brady feliciteert zijn vrouw Gisele Bündchen met haar verjaardag. Het Braziliaanse topmodel is vandaag 38 jaar geworden. De veertigjarige Brady, vijfvoudig winnaar van de Super Bowl, prijst zichzelf gelukkig.
Happy Birthday! What a great year it has been! We love you so much! Let me count the ways....❤️🎂😎
Salah terug in Liverpool
Mohamed Salah had een mooie vakantie op de Malediven, maar de 26-jarige aanvaller uit Egypte keerde vandaag weer terug bij zijn club Liverpool. Kan hij zijn eerste seizoen bij The Reds (44 goals en 16 assists in 52 wedstrijden) overtreffen?
Mo Sal-Air! 🏀 . #PremierLeague @mosalah @liverpoolfc
Djokovic schrijft epistel
Novak Djokovic is uiteraard nog steeds dolblij met zijn overwinning op het heilige gras van Wimbledon. Op Instagram schrijft hij een flink epistel in drie posts over zijn comeback. Zijn vrouw, zijn kinderen en zijn blessure komen uitgebreid aan bod.
[Part 1] Dear Family & Friends, I am writing this message between nappy change and a dinosaurs 🦕 book. I wish to share, with all of you, how it felt to go through the journey of winning Wimbledon 2018. First of all, let me start by writing that the feeling of having my son in my wife's arms at the trophy ceremony in the Player's box was the most wonderful sensation I have had at any tournament that I have ever won in my career. When I became a father, one of my biggest dreams was to have my children present at the stands while I am playing. Let alone winning trophies. That dream came true several days ago. Everyone keeps on asking me to describe the feeling. I have said it is unforgettable, special, fulfilling, wonderful, joyful. But most of all, it is magical! When I thought that moment could not get any better, he shouted "Daddy, Daddy!". That's when I completely melted. Overwhelmed with emotions. Happy and joyful beyond belief. I am so GRATEFUL to have experienced that. I have imagined and prayed that one day I would win a Grand Slam trophy in front of my child. Luckily for me, Tara is growing up and I can't wait for her to see me do the same as I did in front of Stefan. My whole (more or less) was about tennis until I became a father and husband. Everything I did was aimed at tennis success. When I became father and husband, my "world" evolved. It didn't change, it evolved into something more beautiful. Of course, more responsibilities add up but at the end of the day, it unlocks a new dimension of Love and Energy inside of you that you never knew existed. And the biggest gift that you receive from God is the enhanced feeling of empathy, compassion and devotion to your kids. But it's not all clear once you become a father. It takes learning and openness to reach that "golden balance" in Life which everyone is in pursuit for. For me it was balance between tennis, priorities and family. My wife was so helpful and supportive all the way since she gave birth to both Stefan and Tara. She always took time to discuss whatever bothered me and to help me find a way where I can feel like I am giving my best at home with kids and her and at the tennis court.
[Part 2] In 2017, the injury of my right elbow was so severe that I was forced to be out from the Tour for 6 months. Injury was one of the issues, the other big one was any motivation. I didn't have problems to practice and to enjoy the tennis court but I had mental hurdles when I had to compete. One day I will share more in depth what kind of challenges I had to face and how I felt. I have always respected people that share their most vulnerable moments as their turning points in finding true strength that inspires so many people. I was vulnerable so many times in the last few years. And I am still vulnerable. I am not ashamed of it. In contrary, it makes me more true to myself and others. It allows me to get closer to people. It allows me to "dig deep" and analyze what is truly happening inside of me. When I find that out, I am able to create a strategy to overcome this occurring issue and move on as a stronger, wiser, happier human being. For the last 2 years, I wasn't patient with my tennis expectations. I wasn't wise in strategizing. And I certainly wasn't clearly hearing my body telling me that there is something serious happening with my elbow. I was trying to find solutions somewhere else and soliton was always inside of me. After many changes made with training, racket, team members, I didn't know if I would be able to get back on the desired level of tennis. Actually, one part of me always believes in my own qualities and capabilities. But there was a lot of doubtful moments where course of action could have gone different ways. Fortunately, I had help from all the divine forces that guided me to the right direction. Direction that is good for me. The one that will bring me peace and balance.
[Part 3] I am aware of the efforts and dedication that many people have invested in me in the last few years in order for me to get back to the level of tennis that gets me a Grand Slam title. I would like to extend my greatest appreciation, respect and Love to all of the people that have believed in me and helped me to get to win another @wimbledon trophy. I am so Blessed to go through this amazing journey and to be supported by many people around the world. I love you I love tennis I love Life Novak 🙏❤🏆 _ P.S. Wimbledon grass tasted great once more. I would just add some avocado and it would be perfect 😃🎾🌱🥑 #TeamDjokovic #NoleFam
Cerny gunt Blind nummer 17
Daley Blind gaat bij Ajax met zijn oude rugnummer 17 spelen. Dat nummer kreeg hij van Vaclav Cerny, die eigenlijk dat rugnummer had. Cerny besloot na overleg met Blind om zijn rugnummer vrijwillig af te staan. Dat laat de Tsjech op zijn Instagram weten. Cerny krijgt zelf zijn oude rugnummer 32 weer terug. Met dat nummer maakte hij 3 jaar geleden zijn debuut.
First of all, I decided to give my old number 17 to @blinddaley, Not someone else! We spoke about it and I accepted. One of the reasons why I did that is, I've been injured for so long, and can't wait to be able to play again that's why I want to wear my 3️⃣2️⃣ again as 3 years ago! Comeback with the new (old) number! #Day270
Karolina Pliskova getrouwd
Karolina Pliskova gaat sinds gisteren door het leven als getrouwde vrouw. Ze gaf haar ja-woord aan verloofde Michal Hrdlicka. De nummer 9 van de wereldranglijst verloor minder dan twee weken geleden nog kansloos van Kiki Bertens op Wimbledon. Voordeeltje: daardoor had ze wat meer tijd om zich voor te bereiden op de grote dag.
Curry viert verjaardag dochter
Wie deze prachtige foto van Riley Curry ziet hoeft zich niet af te vragen wie haar vader is. De kleine meid heeft dezelfde prachtige ogen als haar vader Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry. Vandaag viert ze haar zesde verjaardag. 'Ik hou van elk stukje van je, met je losse tand, ' schrijft papa Stephen bij het kiekje.
SIX!!!! Missing teeth and all- love every bit of you! Keep leading the pack strong baby girl. #rileyroo
Jesse zet de bloemetjes buiten
Jesse Lingard is na een lang WK met Engeland op vakantie in Los Angeles. En Jesse is niet vies van wat uiterlijk vertoon. Met heel wat 'bling' om zijn nek en polsen poseert hij terwijl hij zijn met Marcus Rashford bedachte juichpose doet. Met zijn vingers maakt hij zijn initialen JL.
Verder in het nieuws
-
Waterpolomannen naar tussenronde op EK na ruime zege op TurkijeDe Nederlandse waterpoloërs hebben zich geplaatst voor de tussenronde op het EK in Barcelona. Oranje versloeg vanmiddag Turkije met grote cijfers: 22-5 (6-1, 5-1, 7-1, 4-2).
-
Van der Mark jaar langer bij YamahaMotorcoureur Michael van der Mark heeft zijn contract bij Yamaha met een jaar verlengd. De Nederlander, actief in het WK Superbike, is daardoor tot eind 2019 aan de Japanse renstal verbonden. Ook zijn Britse teamgenoot Alex Lowes tekende voor een jaar bij.
-
Springruiters derde in landenwedstrijd AkenHet Nederlandse springruiterteam is op de derde plaats geëindigd in de landenwedstrijd van het CHIO Aken. De formatie van bondscoach Rob Ehrens sloot af met 9 strafpunten en bestond uit Leopold van Asten, Maikel van der Vleuten, Marc Houtzager en Frank Schuttert.
-
KNVB royeert landskampioen zaalvoetbal na onthulling over drugsgeldDe KNVB royeert zaalvoetbalvereniging 't Knooppunt. Het bondsbestuur van de voetbalbond meldt tot dat besluit te zijn gekomen vanwege een 'integriteitsrisico'.
-
Amerikaan Kisner leidt op Brits Open, Woods 32steKevin Kisner is de eerste leider op het Brits Open. De 34-jarige Amerikaanse golfer had voor de eerste ronde 66 slagen nodig. Dat is vijf slagen onder par. Kisner heeft drie slagen voorsprong op zijn landgenoot Tony Finau en de Zuid-Afrikanen Erik van Rooyen en Zander Lombard.
-
Keizer en Meppelink door naar kwartfinale op EK beachvolleybalSanne Keizer en Madelein Meppelink hebben op de Europese titelstrijd beachvolleybal in eigen land de kwartfinale bereikt. Het Nederlandse duo versloeg in de achtste eindstrijd de als derde geplaatste Zwitserse speelsters Vergé-Depré/Vergé-Depré. Ze deden dat in twee sets, 21-16 21-14.
-
Derde ruime zege voor waterpolosters op EK in BarcelonaDe Nederlandse waterpolovrouwen strijden zaterdag bij het Europees kampioenschap met Griekenland om de groepswinst. Het team van bondscoach Arno Havenga was donderdag in het vierde pouleduel in Barcelona veel te sterk voor Frankrijk: 20-4.
-
Brouwer en Meeuwsen zonder setverlies verder op EKAlexander Brouwer en Robert Meeuwsen hebben op de Europese kampioenschappen beachvolleybal ook hun derde groepswedstrijd gewonnen. In Den Haag versloeg het Nederlandse duo de Poolse combinatie Kujawiak/Rudol.