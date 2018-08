Vrouw 'rijmt' zich onder een parkeerboete uit

Dear Sir, or to whom it may concern, A parking fine I did earn.

I was parked outside my house on yellow lines, Intending to move and dodge your fines.

But on Sunday I was loading my car, With food and cakes for a horse show; not far

Before these events, I get a nervous tum, For the toilet I had to run.

And with not a moment to lose, I made it indoors to release my poos!

I couldn't move until all was done, But when I returned the fine was done.

I thought it better was be discreet, And leave the car parked in the street.

Next time I'll move and not be a pain, But if I get caught short, I'll s*** in the drain.