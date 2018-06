Studenten stoppen protestbriefjes in kledingstukken van Primark

Boodschap van 'Amrita' aan de koper





Hello,



this is a message from the sewer of this piece of clothing. I am 9 years old, and thanks to your high demand of clothing I never run out of work, which means that I may spend up to 16h daily in the factory. I don’t need to visit a school, since I learn needlework in a lifetime internship. Thanks to your appropriate price you have paid, I earn about 5ct per hour and just can afford one bowl of rice per day.



Think of me when your stomach rumbles or when you wear this piece of clothing made by children’s hands.



With love from Bangladesh,



Amrita