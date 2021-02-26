The Queen's Gambit.
Volledig scherm
The Queen's Gambit. © Netflix

Filmfanaten opgelet: de Golden Globes komen eraan. Dit zijn de genomineerden

Filmliefhebbers zitten zondagnacht (Nederlandse tijd) klaar voor de uitreiking van de Golden Globes. Netflix maakt dit jaar de meeste kans om een Golden Globe in de wacht te slepen. De streamingdienst heeft 42 films/ serienominaties binnengehaald. Zoek jouw favoriet in deze gigantische rij aan genomineerden.

Showredactie

Delen per e-mail

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en Google privacybeleid en de gebruiksvoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Lees Meer

  1. Staat krijgt gelijk: Niets mis met invoeren avondklok
    Play

    Staat krijgt gelijk: Niets mis met invoeren avondklok
  2. Geen tafels, stoelen en afhaal bij deze 'restaurants'
    Play

    Geen tafels, stoelen en afhaal bij deze 'restau­rants'
Bekijk alle video's

Net binnen

Meest gelezen

Webwinkel

Meest gedeeld