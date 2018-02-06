Nichtje Gigi en Bella Hadid in RTL5-programma Curvy Supermodel
Joann van den Herik, het nichtje van de Amerikaanse topmodellen Gigi en Bella Hadid, doet mee aan het nieuwe RTL5-programma Curvy Supermodel. In het programma wordt gezocht naar een nieuw topmodel met rondingen.
Het model valt op Instagram vooral op vanwege haar realistische teksten naast haar foto's. Zo post het plus-size model foto's als ze ziek is en zonder make-up. 'Dit is de realiteit, zo zie ik eruit als ik ziek ben', aldus Van den Herik.
Het nieuwe televisieformat is vanaf maandag 26 februari te zien op RTL5. Anna Nooshin gaat het programma presenteren. Ze zal ook onderdeel zijn van de jury samen met curvy topmodel Daniëlle van Grondelle, fotograaf Nigel Barker en stylist JeanPaul Paula.
Van den Herik lijkt dankzij haar bekendheid op voorhand de favoriet voor het programma, maar er doen nog negentien andere plus-size modellen mee aan de spin-off van Hollands Next Top Model.
All my life I've been focused on my weight. "Fat" is used so often with women. I grew up thinking "fat" is the worst thing you could be called by someone. I thought "fat" was an insult. But calling someone fat, says more about the person who said it, than about yourself. You see, I HAVE fat, I'm not fat. Fat does not define me. I know what I eat, how much I exercise. I know that I'm a lot more than just my appearances. Sometimes I take flattering photos with make-up on (on the left) and sometimes I'm just not feeling posing and HATE make-up (on the right). Both is okay. Both bodies are OKAY. Most people would say picture two is an unflattering photo. But I love it. I love that you can see my imperfections, my fatrolls, my imperfect skin, my cellulite. Those are all my insecurities in one single picture. This is a big step for me because I'm still insecure and not 100% confident, but I want to show you guys that even people with many followers aren't perfect. I used to HATE every inch of my body. That mindset not only made me grumpy towards myself, but towards every one around me. It made me envious towards other women. I'm happy I realised that my body is great and that "perfect" doesn't exist. With this picture, I wanted to show every boy and girl out there, that YOUR BODY IS BEAUTIFUL. Your body is gorgeous, your body is unique, your body is yours. You can have fatrolls. You can have pimples. You can have stretchmarks. You can have everything you want. You can be whatever you want. Our stories and experiences make us who we are and that's the most amazing thing. Take that with you and embrace your body, embrace those curves! Make your insecurities your own, turn them into something positive, make them YOU! Don't hate your body until you lose weight or get the perfect body at the gym, do it the whole way, do it NOW! Loving yourself is greatest achievement of all ❤️ #LoveYourself #LoveYourBody #BodyPositive
‼️THIS IS REALITY‼️ Yep, this is how I look like when I’m sick. No pants, no showing my good sides, no makeup. I want to show you all that even people with many followers can look and feel like sh*t. People on Instagram aren’t perfect. You’re not alone. I’ve been sick for 3 days now, I’ve felt unhappy, uncomfortable and insecure. I def not look my best right now and that just makes me wanna avoid the mirror. I just want to lay in bed feeling ugly and sorry for myself. But I know that’s not a solution. Instead of doing that, I’m showing you all: my biggest insecurities. I’ve talked about it a couple of times, but my belly rolls and my legs are my biggest insecurities and I feel like showing them makes me beat my insecurities and learn to love them instead. The second picture is my bare face, without washing it or even combing my hair/eyebrows, I think there are still too many people who are afraid to go outside like this. You should all realize that you’re already beautiful, make-up just lightens up the best parts of your face. It doesn’t make you more beautiful. Because you already BEAUTIFUL AF. I know it’s hard. It’s hard showing your insecurities. It’s hard realizing you’re beautiful when you feel like you’re not worthy of anything. I’m lucky I’m confident enough to do it now, but I’ve not always been this confident. It’s a tough road. But realize a few things: if your future daugther or son had your body, or even your best friend, your sister, your brother, would you tell them to hate it? Would you tell them they’re ugly? That they should lose weight? That they can’t wear whatever they want? That they aren’t worthy of love? No. You would tell them that their size does NOT define them. So don’t treat yourself differently. #BeautyBeyondSize #BodyPositive
