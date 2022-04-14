Erik ten Hag.
Erik ten Hag: who is now known as a control freak always used to be late when we had to cycle to school

Must read for mancuniansWith Erik ten Hag (52), the biggest club in the world has to become number one again. Who is the new manager of Manchester United? Football journalist Leon ten Voorde from Twentsche Courant Tubantia has known him for 48 years and describes why he is not surprised that the intelligent man from back then is now glorifying as a coach.

