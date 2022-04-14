Erik ten Hag: who is now known as a control freak always used to be late when we had to cycle to school

Must read for mancuniansWith Erik ten Hag (52), the biggest club in the world has to become number one again. Who is the new manager of Manchester United? Football journalist Leon ten Voorde from Twentsche Courant Tubantia has known him for 48 years and describes why he is not surprised that the intelligent man from back then is now glorifying as a coach.

Always late

How crazy is that? That the trainer, who is now known as a control freak and highly prizes discipline, always used to be late when we had to cycle to school. It was only a short distance from his home to mine, but he had never heard of being on time. That may be why I put all my grit and venom into our little sprints after football, the goal being to be the first to reach the railway crossing. I rarely ever lost, although I’m pretty sure there’ll be a text from him today saying that’s nonsense. He always knows better.

What is not nonsense is that I once rode into his bike on purpose because I was in danger of losing. In the evening it turned out that my wrist was broken, in the afternoon we just sat in Het Diekman at the FC Twente-Heerenveen match and ate chips at cafeteria Busch. And then we cycled back to Haaksbergen.

There is more that is bizarre, at least for the outside world. In the Ten Hag that we now see on camera as the Ajax coach - serious look, well-considered sentences - I don’t see the schoolyard rascal or the rebellious adolescent at a dancing lesson who didn’t hesitate to punch a lout twice his size. Or the forty-something who doesn’t want to go home on “Rose Monday”. The Erik I used to know still had hair, and was the cockiest and cheekiest of them all. Looking back on those wild young years, I remember that he only let himself be led by me in one place, and that was around the altar of the Boniface parish, where we were occupied as altar boys of pastor Hulleman with wafers and incense. Erik was not a very talented altar boy.

Football, football, football

Is it strange that the little thug from Haaksbergen is now the successful trainer of the big Ajax? And after summer he will be the manager of Manchester United? That I get calls from all over England because the journalists of the biggest newspapers and TV stations want to know more about this seemingly so imperturbable, unknown man? That an Israeli TV camera team once visited his amateur club Bon Boys, of which he has been a member for more than 45 years? That the English press has also found our amateur club? It is special, but at the same time, I am not even that surprised.

“Do you boys ever talk about anything else?”: How often did my mother ask this question when we phoned each other on the landline at home? Football, football, football. We have been doing it for over 45 years.

When we used to watch one of those rare live matches on TV - that only happened if the stadium was sold out - Erik would explain everything. Like a little Louis van Gaal, who we only knew as a Sparta player at the time, from the scrapbooks with football stickers. He was about 12 years old and he knew everything better. And the annoying thing was: he was always right. What he had in his head, he could not translate to the absolute pinnacle with his legs. But in my experience, in his football mind, he has always been a great football trainer.

School playground

We come from Veldmaat, Haaksbergen-Noord, as they say at the competitor in the village (HSC ‘21). An average neighbourhood, of which there are so many. Decent people, with respectable small public gardens and we had a church, a baker, a supermarket, and a hairdresser. Every day a small group of us could be found on the playground of the Ludgerus School. We played football until it turned dark or one of the mothers had cooked dinner. Because the other children could not play safely and windows were often cracked, all kinds of odd climbing frames were erected to prevent us from playing football.

Quote We saw a goal everywhere. ‘Haggie’ was the smallest but was in charge, because he was the best. Survival of the fittest is also applied in Veldmaat Leon ten Voorde, best friend of Ten Hag

It only made the challenge greater. We saw a goal everywhere. ‘Haggie’ was the smallest but was in charge, because he was the best. Survival of the fittest is also applied in Veldmaat. It is funny that two youngsters from that small group made it into professional football - apart from Erik, it was Cyriel Holtkamp (Eindhoven, Willem II).

The rest were trained for Bon Boys 1 and 2, the local club where Erik sometimes played three matches on Saturdays. If our team’s match was cancelled, we stood at the door begging to be allowed to play with another team. Nowadays, wherever he is in the world, he still asks every Sunday evening how well the first team performed. Only last Sunday he texted me again. “Congratulations on the period title’. Followed by the question of whether he should pick me up from the football canteen, given the lively photos he had been sent.

Come easily

If you look at the youth photos at Bon Boys, you’ll see that he wears the captain’s band. Of course. It has never been different. Leadership, giving direction: it is in his genes. Just like hard work. Erik may have lived in a big house - they even had a billiard table in their basement (!) - but fortune didn’t come easily. Wout Brama, champion of FC Twente under Steve McClaren and two-time international, told an anecdote last week about Erik’s first job as a trainer, at FC Twente. “We were in the junior team and the first thing he said to us was that we got two weeks less holiday. We immediately thought: who is this geezer?”

It has always been like that. Wherever he goes, there is initial resistance, because things have to go his way. Pigheaded? He always has been. At least I can’t remember ever being right in a discussion. I can still remember an argument with a tennis insider and a fan asking who was the most talented tennis player at the time: Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. Of course, he was the only one in the room who said, Nadal.

Gobsmacked

I think that stubbornness is a quality if you want to stay at the top. During all those personal attacks at Ajax from a certain angle, he always stayed true to himself. He entered Ajax as a Tukker* and told them that the world had more to offer than the knowledge of Amsterdam.

Quote He will be the trainer of Manchester United and the strange thing is that I am not surprised. It’s just a shame that 36 years ago he was busier checking out the ladies than listening to the dance instructor’s tips Leon ten Voorde

They were absolutely gobsmacked. His motto is: never compromise, stick to your principles, otherwise, you will go astray and be seen. That is why he does not play games in front of the camera or with journalists. When he joined Fred Rutten and René Eijkelkamp as the new FC Twente coaching trio in 2006, RTV Oost had the scoop. As a journalist of the big rival and best friend, I knew nothing about it. The interest of Man.United? I just read about it in the media.

*Tukker (a resident of Twente).

Sometimes I think: come on, smile and enjoy yourself a bit more. After all those great achievements in Europe, I had him on the phone the next day on his way from Amsterdam to Oldenzaal and he never lapsed into euphoria or pomposity. He continued on his way, analysing level-headed. You can be ecstatic for a moment, but then you have to move on because Fortuna Sittard awaits on Sunday.

Didn’t those attacks on TV and in De Telegraaf mean anything to him? Of course, they did, but he finds it particularly unpleasant for those around him: his family, his parents, and the rest of his relatives. It has not affected him personally. And certainly not his way of working and thinking.

Erik ten Hag from Veldmaat will be the trainer of Manchester United and the strange thing is that I am not surprised. It’s just a shame that 36 years ago he was busier checking out the ladies than listening to the dance instructor’s tips. That’s what broke him down with all those dances on the stage at the Museumplein in Amsterdam when he tried out some dance moves after yet another Ajax celebration. I will advise him to stay far away from the Brazilian footballer Antony after celebrating the title. Maybe he’ll listen for once.

