LIVE Formule 1 | Lewis Hamilton en Lance Stroll sneller dan Max Verstappen bij vrije training in Oostenrijk

Nestling at the foot of the Spielberg mountains, the Red Bull Ring is 677m above sea level and has 63.5m of elevation change - second only on the F1 calendar to Spa-Francorchamps which has 102.2m! 📐#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ir5VWkaBBW