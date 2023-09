LIVE Vuelta | Twee renners op de vlucht in 200 kilometer lange zevende etappe

🗣 "It feels strange. Everyone's cheering me on, everyone's shouting my name, it feels a bit strange to be the leader... It feels good after the hard stage we had yesterday in the breakaway, to recover for the next two days." - 🇫🇷 @lennymrtz1



🚴‍♂️@GroupamaFDJ#LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/N44xP6wv1O